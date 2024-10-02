Saolta promising additional activity to tackle LUH outpatient waiting lists

Saolta says additional activity is planned to tackle out patient waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital in the final quarter of the year.

Figures have been released by the hospital group in response to questions raised by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

The figures show that outpatient attendances at LUH increased by 5% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2023.

However despite the increase in the activity, Saolta says there has been a rise in overall number of patients awaiting an outpatient appointment.

This is due to a 14% increase in referrals, with 24,323 up to the end of July 2024, compared to 21,273 last year, with additional outpatient activity planned for Q4 in order to achieve waiting list targets by year-end.

Meanwhile, Saolta says the hospital’s migration to the Saolta Group patient administration system in May led to a temporary pause in commissioning and validation of the waiting list. This has commenced and should result in a fall in the waiting list numbers.

They say Inpatient numbers waiting have increased since last year due to additional outpatient activity, and the requirement for inpatient procedures for those patients.

Meanwhile, day case waiting list continues to fall year on year due to additional activity arising from weekend initiatives being undertaken at the hospital.

