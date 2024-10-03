Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group hits out at “unilateral disbandment” of working group

The Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group has hit out at what it says was the unilateral disbandment of a working group by the Department of Housing.

The group, which, was heralded as a major initiative by government last year, brought campaigners, banks, the Central Bank and department officials together, but after two meetings, it never met again.

Now, the focus group continues to meet with the banks, and says they are working towards solutions on issues such as remortgaging and 0% bridging loans.

However, spokesperson Seamus Devenney says the banks are playing down the number of people affected, and it’s important that people affected by defective blocks tell the banks about their situation……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke dies aged 87

3 October 2024
00184187-614
News, Top Stories

Ireland records strong tax growth in Q3 of 2024

3 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 3rd

3 October 2024
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - July 27, 2023 Ryanair new Express Bag Drop zone at Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair to get rid of paper boarding passes

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke dies aged 87

3 October 2024
00184187-614
News, Top Stories

Ireland records strong tax growth in Q3 of 2024

3 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 3rd

3 October 2024
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - July 27, 2023 Ryanair new Express Bag Drop zone at Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair to get rid of paper boarding passes

3 October 2024
city of derry airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes for Derry to Dublin service from City of Derry Airport

3 October 2024
redress-focus-group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group hits out at “unilateral disbandment” of working group

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube