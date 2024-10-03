Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group hits out at “unilateral disbandment” of working group

The Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group has hit out at what it says was the unilateral disbandment of a working group by the Department of Housing.

The group, which, was heralded as a major initiative by government last year, brought campaigners, banks, the Central Bank and department officials together, but after two meetings, it never met again.

Now, the focus group continues to meet with the banks, and says they are working towards solutions on issues such as remortgaging and 0% bridging loans.

However, spokesperson Seamus Devenney says the banks are playing down the number of people affected, and it’s important that people affected by defective blocks tell the banks about their situation……….