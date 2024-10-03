Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coleman misses out on Ireland squad due to injury

Seamus Coleman

Republic of Ireland Head Coach Heimeer Hallgrímsson has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Finland and Greece.

Ireland are set to face Finland in Helsinki next Thursday, October 10th before a trip to Athens to face Greece the following Sunday.

Donegal man Seamus Coleman will miss the ties because of a foot injury sustained in last month’s game against England, but Josh Cullen, who was ruled out of the matches against England and Greece in September due to injury, comes back into the squad for the away double-header.

Luton Town centre-back Mark McGuinness receives his first call-up to the senior squad following his impressive form for the Hatters this season, whilst Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz is recalled to the squad.

There are also returns to the squad for Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath and West Brom winger Mikey Johnston, while Watford right-back Festy Ebosele, who came into the squad for the injured Coleman for the Greece game last month, is also named.

Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor receives his first call-up since June 2023 after impressing for the Tractor Boys in their opening Premier League games.

Ireland were beaten 2-0 in each of their first two Nations League games against England and Greece at the Aviva last month.

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).

