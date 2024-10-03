Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Connolly looking for return to FAI Cup Final day

Derry City’s hunt for the double continues this week with a cup semi final in Dublin against Bohemians.

After the disapointment of losing in the league to Drogheda United last time out, the cup will be a welcome break away from their Premier Division charge for the Candystrips.

Derry won the Cup in 2022 and the final is a place Derry want to be this time around again.

Derry have beaten their opponents in the previous two league meetings but Mark Connolly knows a cup clash at Dalymount Park can be a difficult one:

