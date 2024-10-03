Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man dies in Australian workplace accident

A Donegal man has been killed in a workplace accident in Australia.

It is understood that the incident occurred at around midday yesterday afternoon in Queensland, after the man aged in his 30s was struck by the arm of an excavator.

His family have been informed of his death.

According to local sources, he sustained serious head injuries, and was transferred to Royal Perth Hospital where he died a short time later.

Another man is also in a stable condition following the incident and investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

