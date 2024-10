Older people, at-risk groups and health and care workers in the North West are being urged to get vaccinated and protect themselves against both the flu and COVID-19.

The HSE is warning that both viruses can cause serious illness. Last winter over 4,000 people were hospitalised with flu and over 7,000 hospitalised with COVID-19.

Vaccines are available for free for eligible people from participating GP practices and Pharmacies.

Dr Neil Hyland is Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine: