Planning permission granted for refurbishment of Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair

Planning permission has been granted for the major refurbishment of a hotel in West Donegal.

Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair in Bunbeg has been lying vacant for a number of years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Donegal County Council has this week given the green light for works to be carried out to deliver 80 additional guest bedrooms and 15 two-bed apartments along with a new fully serviced function room, bar, restaurant and an outdoor terrace area.

Plans also include the refurbishment of the existing health and beauty spa and car parking spaces as well as the construction of additional car parking spaces.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it will be a gamechanger for the area:

 

 

 

