Protection measures for UNIFIL troops in Lebanon being “continually reviewed”

The Defence Forces says protection measures for UNIFIL troops in Lebanon are being “continually reviewed”.

Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy has reiterated that all Irish personnel are currently safe and accounted for, and maintain a high level of vigilance.

They are complying with UN security precautions, including taking shelter in protected positions when appropriate.

Yesterday, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin said the government cannot unilaterally pull Irish soldiers from Lebanon – but says there have been discussions with partners about an evacuation plan.