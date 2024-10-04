Intermediate Final Preview with the Managers – Caolan McDaid and Brendan Doherty

This Sunday will see the meeting of Termon and Naomh Columba in the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship Final.

These two sides are no strangers to each other having met in the first round of the championship back in August.

That day, Termon sharp-shooter Daire McDaid hit 4-1 in a dominant win for the Burn Road men but Termon manager Caolan McDaid, who also happens to be Daire’s brother, has been impressed by Naomh Columba’s championship run since then.

Highland’s Pauric Hilferty spoke to McDaid in the lead up to Sunday’s showdown…

Naomh Columba manager Brendan Doherty has been telling Highland’s Oisin Kelly that they will have to find their best performance of the season if they are to take the win on Sunday…

Termon v Naomh Columba will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport at 3.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne.