A Glenties Councillor has called for the raising of the pier at Inishbofin, and also improvements to the pier on Gola Island.

At a recent meeting of the Municipal District, Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is vital that infrastructure on the islands is maintained.

In terms of Inishboffin, he says the pier needs to be raised by around one metre……………