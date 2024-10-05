Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Live Register figures continue to fall

There were 7,655 signing on the Live Register in Donegal, down 1,490 on September 2023. That’s a fall of 16% over the same period last year.

There were year on year falls recorded in all the Social Welfare Offices in Donegal.

The sharpest fall was recorded at the office in Dungloe, with 801 people signing on in September, down 30%.

There were 815 people on the register in Ballyshannon, down 27%, while both Buncrana and Killybegs recorded falls of 15%, with figures of 1,381 and 442 respectively.

There were 2,223 signing on in Letterkenny , down 12%, while the Dunfanaghy office had 469 people on the register, down 10%.

The social welfare office in Donegal Town had 493 people signing on, a fall of 6%, while there were 1,031 people on the register in Ballybofey, down 4.5%.

 

CSO figures in detail –

September 2024

 

September 2023

