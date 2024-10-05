Goals galore as Convoy come out on top in scintillating Junior B Final

St. Mary’s Convoy have won the Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Football Championship after defeating Carndonagh by a single point in a brilliant final at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

First half goals from Peter Blake and Brendan Bonner had Convoy six points up at half time, but a goal from Carn’s Michael Noone just after the re-start kicked this game into life.

Peter Blake hit the net again for Convoy to extend the lead back to six but Olan McLaughlin brought Carndonagh back into the game once again with another goal for the Inishowen men.

Both sides then traded points and were level at one stage until Convoy eventually ran out winners on a score-line of 3-08 to 2-10.