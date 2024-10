Ruaidhri Higgins says he was “really proud of the players” after his Derry City side defeated Bohemians 2-0 in the Sports Direct FAI Senior Cup Semi Final at Dalymount Park.

Two fine efforts from Michael Duffy were enough to send the 2022 finalists through to another final at the Aviva.

Higgins gave his thoughts to the assembled media after the game…

Patrick McEleney also spoke to the press…