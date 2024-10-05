Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

Investigations are underway following the death of an inmate at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident within the prison shortly after 5:30 am in which a man in his 40’s was injured.

The man received medical treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains preserved for a full forensic and technical examination and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.