Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

A kayak has been found north of Tory in the search for a missing Donegal man.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

The man, who has been named locally as Paul Buchanan, set off from Magheragallon pier at around 5pm on Thursday and the alarm was raised when he failed to return.

A mass will be held this morning at 10am at St. Mary’s Church Ramelton, to pray for his return.

Malin Head Coast Guard and Bunbeg Coast Guard coordinated the search and the Rescue 118 helicopter had been called in to assist.

The Lough Swilly Arranmore RNLI crew, as well as a rescue helicopter from the UK, were also involved in the search.