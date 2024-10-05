Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

A kayak has been found north of Tory in the search for a missing Donegal man.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

The man, who has been named locally as Paul Buchanan, set off from Magheragallon pier at around 5pm on Thursday and the alarm was raised when he failed to return.

A mass will be held this morning at 10am at St. Mary’s Church Ramelton, to pray for his return.

Malin Head Coast Guard and Bunbeg Coast Guard coordinated the search and the Rescue 118 helicopter had been called in to assist.

The Lough Swilly Arranmore RNLI crew, as well as a rescue helicopter from the UK, were also involved in the search.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court after dangerous driving incident in Derry

5 October 2024
inishbofin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for pier improvement works on Inishboffin and Gola

5 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court after dangerous driving incident in Derry

5 October 2024
inishbofin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for pier improvement works on Inishboffin and Gola

5 October 2024
local-link-donegal-logo
News, Top Stories

Local Link to introduce service enhanced services from Greencastle and Burtonport

5 October 2024
safefood
News, Top Stories

DCSDC offering special food safety workshop for local businesses

5 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube