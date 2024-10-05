Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Motorsport: Richard Kerr joins Burrows Engineering for Sunflower Trophy

Kilmacrennan superbike rider Richard Kerr (Photo: Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on Facebook)

Reigning National Superstock 1000 Champion Richard Kerr will join Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for the upcoming Sunflower Trophy races at the Bishopscourt Racing Circuit on the 18/19th October.

The Kilmacrennan rider, who is a former winner of the Sunflower and last year’s runner up, will be riding the team’s BMW M1000RR Superbike in three races over the weekend.

Kerr has been competing in Moto America this season, as well as popping up for guest appearances in British Superbikes in the second half of the year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Ballyshannon for Street Carnival

5 October 2024
Screenshot-2024-10-02-080905
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small earthquake makes big impact for Donegal school

5 October 2024
deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Ballyshannon for Street Carnival

5 October 2024
Screenshot-2024-10-02-080905
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small earthquake makes big impact for Donegal school

5 October 2024
deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court after dangerous driving incident in Derry

5 October 2024
inishbofin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for pier improvement works on Inishboffin and Gola

5 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube