Motorsport: Richard Kerr joins Burrows Engineering for Sunflower Trophy

Reigning National Superstock 1000 Champion Richard Kerr will join Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for the upcoming Sunflower Trophy races at the Bishopscourt Racing Circuit on the 18/19th October.

The Kilmacrennan rider, who is a former winner of the Sunflower and last year’s runner up, will be riding the team’s BMW M1000RR Superbike in three races over the weekend.

Kerr has been competing in Moto America this season, as well as popping up for guest appearances in British Superbikes in the second half of the year.