Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff win Junior A Title with comfortable win over neighbours Carndonagh

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff have won the Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship with a comprehensive 2-12 to 0-08 victory over Carndonagh at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

An early goal from Kevin Lynch set the scene for what was a one-sided affair from the start.

A brilliant goal from Cormac McColgan just before half time made it 2-09 to 0-03 at the break.

The second half fizzled out as a contest as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff cruised to the Junior A title.

Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Devenney were at O’Donnell Park at full time for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…

Earlier in the day, St Mary’s Convoy defeated Carndonagh by a single point, 3-08 to 2-10, in a pulsating Junior B Final.