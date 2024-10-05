NIFL Championship: Institute defeated by league-leaders Bangor

Institute have been beaten 3-1 by Bangor in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

‘Stute felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half but the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Bangor took control in the second period as they went 2-0 up thanks to a brace from Ben Arthurs before Jamie Browne pulled one back for the away side on 75 minutes.

Matthew Ferguson soon added Bangor’s third and the home side took the win to stay top of the NIFL Championship.

In other results, Ballinamallard were beaten 1-0 away to Annagh, Limavady had an impressive 5-0 home win over H&W Welders, Dundela went to Ballyclare and came away with a 3-0 win and Armagh went down 1-0 at home to 10-man Newington.