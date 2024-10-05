Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NIFL Championship: Institute defeated by league-leaders Bangor

Institute have been beaten 3-1 by Bangor in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

‘Stute felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half but the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Bangor took control in the second period as they went 2-0 up thanks to a brace from Ben Arthurs before Jamie Browne pulled one back for the away side on 75 minutes.

Matthew Ferguson soon added Bangor’s third and the home side took the win to stay top of the NIFL Championship.

In other results, Ballinamallard were beaten 1-0 away to Annagh, Limavady had an impressive 5-0 home win over H&W Welders, Dundela went to Ballyclare and came away with a 3-0 win and Armagh went down 1-0 at home to 10-man Newington.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Ballyshannon for Street Carnival

5 October 2024
Screenshot-2024-10-02-080905
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small earthquake makes big impact for Donegal school

5 October 2024
deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures in Ballyshannon for Street Carnival

5 October 2024
Screenshot-2024-10-02-080905
News, Audio, Top Stories

Small earthquake makes big impact for Donegal school

5 October 2024
deb64289-227b-420a-ab46-2de1148e5e56
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after death of inmate in Dublin prison

5 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Kayak found in search for missing Donegal man

5 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court after dangerous driving incident in Derry

5 October 2024
inishbofin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for pier improvement works on Inishboffin and Gola

5 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube