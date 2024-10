Letterkenny have been beaten 36-17 by Limavady in their Ulster Championship 2 clash at the Glebe this afternoon.

Having gone in level at the break at 14 points apiece, a strong second half display from the visitors gave them the well-deserved win.

With the full time report, here’s Highland Radio’s Rugby Correspondent Alex McDonald…

Alex McDonald spoke to Letterkenny manager Allister Ferguson after the game…