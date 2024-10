A small earthquake was recorded off the coast of County Donegal last Tuesday morning.

It measured 0.9 on the Richter scale.

But it was big news for students at St. Columba’s College in Stranorlar – who recorded the tremor as part of a worldwide schools science project.

Their physics teacher, Brendan O’Donoghue says the project’s been operating for 14 years.

Their old equipment – which was as big as a five bar gate – has recently been upgraded to something much smaller.

And yes…. there’s an app!