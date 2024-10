Buncrana Roads Poling Unit arrested three drivers on suspicion of drink and drug driving last night.

They had been conducting high visibility patrols when two drivers tested positive for having drugs and another for alcohol in their system.

Five drivers in total have been arrested in the last 24hrs within the Buncrana District on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Gardaí have encouraged road users to help save lives on the roads by making wise decisions where road safety is concerned.