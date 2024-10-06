Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 6th October

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Gweedore Celtic 1-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers 5-2 Keadue Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 0-6 Fanad United

St. Catherines 0-2 Kildrum Tigers

Swilly Rovers 0-1 Bonagee United

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Castlefin Celtic 2-1 Cappry Rovers

Cranford United 1-3 Ballybofey United

Gweedore United 1-4 Donegal Town

Lifford Celtic 2-4 Glenea United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Convoy Arsenal 3-1 Drumoghill F.C.

Drumkeen United 2-1 Raphoe Town

Dunkineely Celtic 0-4 Deele Harps

Letterbarrow Celtic 4-2 Curragh Athletic

Whitestrand United 0-2 Kerrykeel ’71

Top Stories

462213105_861537726159303_5294012119862219832_n
News

Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

6 October 2024
AFP__20240608__34VY6X3__v1__HighRes__LebanonIsraelPalestinianConflict-2-1717864733
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

6 October 2024
462117436_861515072828235_6486883745743324097_n
News, Top Stories

3 drivers arrested in Buncrana on suspicion of drug and drink driving

6 October 2024
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

6 October 2024
