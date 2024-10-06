Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 6th October

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Gweedore Celtic 1-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Letterkenny Rovers 5-2 Keadue Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 0-6 Fanad United
St. Catherines 0-2 Kildrum Tigers
Swilly Rovers 0-1 Bonagee United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Castlefin Celtic 2-1 Cappry Rovers
Cranford United 1-3 Ballybofey United
Gweedore United 1-4 Donegal Town
Lifford Celtic 2-4 Glenea United
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Convoy Arsenal 3-1 Drumoghill F.C.
Drumkeen United 2-1 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 0-4 Deele Harps
Letterbarrow Celtic 4-2 Curragh Athletic
Whitestrand United 0-2 Kerrykeel ’71