Fine Gael remains most popular party in Ireland

Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country ahead of the upcoming election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party has seen support increase by 1 to 26 per cent, in the latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll.

Fianna Fail is down 2 to 19 per cent and is neck on neck with Sinn Fein, also on 19, up one.

The Social Democrats are up 2 to 6 per cent support, with Labour on 5, up one.

The Green Party is unchanged on 4 alongside Aontu which is up 1 to 4 per cent, while Independents and others are down 3 to 16 and Solidarity People Before Profit is unchanged on 2.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says his party’s efforts will be concentrated on increasing seats in the next Dáil.

