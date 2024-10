Termon are Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Champions as they defeated Burt by 1-09 to 0-10 at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

A first-half goal from the on-song Gary McGettigan helped the Burn Road men go in at the break with a commanding 1-06 to -0-3 lead.

A spirited Burt side stormed back into the contest, but ultimately it was Termon who re-gained composure to run out worthy winners and claim the Intermediate B title once again.