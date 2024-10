Brandon Wilkie was in the winner’s circle at Wolverhampton yesterday.

The Donegal jockey was on board Doves Of Peace for trainer Michael Bell in the 7PM Race last night.

He went off at 11/2 in that race.

Wilkie is back in action at Wolverhampton tomorrow evening.

Oisin Orr also had a winner yesterday – he rode trainer Katie Scott’s “Curious Rover” in the 5:37 Race at Redcar, going to post at 100/30.