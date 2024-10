Police have charged a man to court with drugs and driving related offences after a car was stopped and searched in the Canal Basin area of Strabane on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 31st October.