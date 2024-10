Gardaí are continuing to question a man about the murder of a 43-year-old inmate at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin yesterday morning.

Martin Salinger, from Ballyfermot in Dublin, was found fatally injured in a cell after prison officers responded to a disturbance in the early hours of yesterday morning.

An inmate, aged in his 30s, was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

He is being detained at a west Dublin garda station and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.