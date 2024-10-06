Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

A number of arrests were made on Letterkenny roads this weekend.

The offences included drug and drink driving, dangerous driving and providing false details to Gardaí.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit encountered a vehicle in Letterkenny town on Friday night and the driver failed to stop when signalled to do so by them.

A number of dangerous driving manoeuvres were then performed by the driver who was then arrested and charged to appear in court.

On Saturday, a driver was stopped at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint and they were arrested after failing the roadside breath test.

They will receive a fixed charge penalty notice and a 3 month disqualification.

A driver was stopped on Saturday in the Killygordon area and was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepines.

And another driver was arrested on Saturday in Letterkenny on suspicion of drink driving after they had been observed driving erratically.

The driver provided false details to Gardaí and the reason for doing so and their true identity was soon established.

A number of bench warrants were in existence for them and Court will now follow.

