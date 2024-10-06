Oisin & Fabian McShane take big win in Sligo Pallets Forest Rally

Oisin McShane and his father Fabien have continued their fantastic first year in the rallying scene.

The pair have taken wins in the Sligo Pallets Forest Rally Championship J1000, MIJRS.ie Junior Rally Series J1000 and they are the first winners of the Craig Breen Foundation Award.

The win in today’s Clare Motorclub Forest Rally has made it 3 wins from 4 overall in the championship.

The son/father duo finished 37.3 seconds ahead of Danny Brady and Darren O’Brien, with David Travers & Andy Purser coming in third place.