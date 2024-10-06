Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Oisin & Fabian McShane take big win in Sligo Pallets Forest Rally

Fabian McShane (L) with son Oisin (R)

Oisin McShane and his father Fabien have continued their fantastic first year in the rallying scene.

The pair have taken wins in the Sligo Pallets Forest Rally Championship J1000, MIJRS.ie Junior Rally Series J1000 and they are the first winners of the Craig Breen Foundation Award.

The win in today’s Clare Motorclub Forest Rally has made it 3 wins from 4 overall in the championship.

The son/father duo finished 37.3 seconds ahead of Danny Brady and Darren O’Brien, with David Travers & Andy Purser coming in third place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

462213105_861537726159303_5294012119862219832_n
News

Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

6 October 2024
AFP__20240608__34VY6X3__v1__HighRes__LebanonIsraelPalestinianConflict-2-1717864733
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

6 October 2024
462117436_861515072828235_6486883745743324097_n
News, Top Stories

3 drivers arrested in Buncrana on suspicion of drug and drink driving

6 October 2024
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

6 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

462213105_861537726159303_5294012119862219832_n
News

Number of arrests made on Letterkenny roads this weekend

6 October 2024
AFP__20240608__34VY6X3__v1__HighRes__LebanonIsraelPalestinianConflict-2-1717864733
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evacuation alerts issued for South Lebanon

6 October 2024
462117436_861515072828235_6486883745743324097_n
News, Top Stories

3 drivers arrested in Buncrana on suspicion of drug and drink driving

6 October 2024
Donegal Rape Crisis Centre
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

6 October 2024
w1280-p4x3-2024-10-03T143706Z_1924936689_RC2ZCAABCCK7_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LEBANON-STRIKE
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste concerned Israeli Defence Force have breached ‘Blue Line’

6 October 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fine Gael remains most popular party in Ireland

6 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube