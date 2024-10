The search for a missing Donegal kayaker has entered its third day.

The man, who has been named as Paul Buchanan, has been missing since he left Magheragallon pier in Gweedore on Thursday evening.

A kayak had been recovered from north of Tory on Friday evening.

This morning, Bunbeg Coast Guard and Arranmore RNLI lifeboats resumed the the operation, which is now a search and recovery mission.

The Rescue 118 helicopter has also been tasked with low-water searching.