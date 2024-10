Eire Og remain the top dogs in Tyrone hurling after their 3-16 to 3-13 victory over Eoghan Ruadh in today’s Connollys of Moy Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Two late goals from Sean Og Grogan were pivotal in Eire Og holding on to their title and going 5-in-a-row.

Grogan spoke to Francis Mooney after full time…