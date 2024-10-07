Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aidan Campbell says Finn Harps have to explore new operating ways to secure the club

Finn Harps will host a Special General Meeting next Sunday 12th October regarding the share ownership model.

The Finn Harps Co-operative Society the board has explored all options which would deliver the resources necessary to safeguard Finn Harps senior status and continue to build on the huge growth in recent years across all levels of the club.

The board of Finn Harps will present its recommendations and stresses the need for positive participation from everyone concerned with ensuring Finn Harps FC has a bright future.

Speaking with Ciaran Cannon on Highland Sunday Sport, Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell says they have to explore new operating ways to secure the club…

