A minute silence has been held today at a meeting of Donegal County Council as a mark of respect for the kayaker missing off the coast of Donegal.

Searches are continuing today for Paul Buchanan from Ramelton who has been missing since he left Magheragallon Pier in Gweedore on Thursday evening.

His kayak was recovered off Tory Island on Friday evening.

The minute silence was proposed by Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig.