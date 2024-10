Donegal has the highest uptake in the country for the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme.

To date, Donegal County Council has received 931 applications.

66% of the applications received have been approved, including 16 on the county’s islands.

The local authority say the high uptake of the scheme reflects the level of vacancy and dereliction in the county.

59 grants have been paid out under the scheme to the value of €3.04 million.