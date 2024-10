Errigal Ciaran are through to a third Tyrone Senior Championship Final in a row thanks to their win on Sunday evening over Killyclogher.

Peter Harte kicked the final score of the game to give Errigal a one point win (1-12 to 2-8) and set up a a repeat of last years decider against the defending champions Trillick.

Errigal Ciaran manager Enda McGinley was delighted with his side’s performance and Harte’s contribution…