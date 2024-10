Scoil Náisiúnta an Bhreacaigh in Ardara has been granted permission to proceed to the tender stage with its plans for an extension.

The extension will include a special class for children with special education needs, a soft and hard play area, a sensory garden, and six parking spaces.

This project is being funded under the Department of Education’s Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The move has been welcomed by Minister Charlie McConalogue, who commended the efforts of all involved.