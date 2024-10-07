Five men due in court in relation to assault on gardai in Donegal Town

Five men are to appear in court after a number of Gardai were assaulted in Donegal Town over the weekend.
Additional Garda units arrived to provide assistance, and incapacitant spray was used, as p[art of what gardai describe as an escalated response to the public order incidents.
Five men, aged in their late teens to early 20s were arrested and charged.
They will appear before Donegal District Court on Wednesday the 6th of November.
The gardai were not seriously injured, and remained on duty until 7am.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact gardai in Donegal Town at 074 97 40190.