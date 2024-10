A local councillor has condemned anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh that resulted in a footpath being blocked by litter over the weekend.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the bottle banks were removed from the chapel car park, leading to a large quantity of cans being dumped.

While the rubbish has now been cleared, investigations are ongoing, and the matter has been reported to the gardaí and Donegal County Council.

Cllr McClafferty says he can’t understand the reason behind the act: