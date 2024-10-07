Man murdered outside Strabane named as Kyle McDermott

The man who died following an altercation on the Victoria Road at Ballymagorry outside Strabane last night has been named as Kyle McDermot.

PSNI Statement in full –

Detectives, carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in Strabane, have named the deceased as Kyle McDermot.

Mr McDermot was 24 years old and from Ballymagorry.

Detective inspector Hazel Miller said: “Kyle McDermot died following an altercation, which took place on the night of Sunday 6 October in the Victoria Road area.

“A young man’s life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief. My thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in, or perhaps driving along, the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry last night between 6pm and midnight, and noticed an altercation or anything untoward, please contact us. In particular, I’m asking you to check any footage, including dash cam footage, that you may have captured. Contact us on 101, quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.”

She continued: “A 24-year-man arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody at this time.”Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org