MyHome.ie reports Donegal house prices up €15,000

Donegal property prices have risen by €15,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

According to MyHome.ie’s latest survey, the median asking price for a property in the county is now €230,000.

The report for Q3 2024, in association with Bank of Ireland, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €230,000. This means prices have risen by €30,050 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €7,500 over the quarter to €175,000, a rise of €5,000 compared to this time in 2023.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €15,000 over the quarter to €250,000. This price is up by €51,500 compared to this time last year.

There were 214 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q3 2024 – an increase of 5% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly two and a half months.