More needs to be done to combat the lengthy waiting times faced by learner drivers seeking to obtain their full license.

That’s according to Letterkenny Councillor Gerry McMonagle.

In Donegal, there are over 9,500 learner drivers, of which 1,600 are awaiting a test.

Only 580 are scheduled to sit their driving test.

Cllr McMonagle says the long waits are imposing additional financial burdens on young people: