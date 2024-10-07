PSNI confirm A5 has now reopened

The A5 has re-opened at its junction with Woodend Road, Strabane and Duncastle Road, Newbuildings. All diversions have been lifted.
It had been closed as part of the police investigation into the murder of a man on the Victoria Road last night.
The A5 has re-opened at its junction with Woodend Road, Strabane and Duncastle Road, Newbuildings. All diversions have been lifted.
It had been closed as part of the police investigation into the murder of a man on the Victoria Road last night.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland