PSNI confirm murder investigation is underway following Strabane death

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation, and made an arrest, following the death of a man in Strabane.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller confirms that Police received a report just after 11.30pm last night of an assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.

The victim passed away in the early hours of this morning. DI Miller continued while the investigation is at an early stage, she can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and he remains in custody at this time.

Police remain at the scene, and a number of road closures are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area last night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org