Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI confirm murder investigation is underway following Strabane death

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation, and made an arrest, following the death of a man in Strabane.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller confirms that Police received a report just after 11.30pm last night of an assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.

The victim passed away in the early hours of this morning. DI Miller continued while the investigation is at an early stage, she can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and he remains in custody at this time.

Police remain at the scene, and a number of road closures are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area last night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water mains repairs affecting supplies in parts of South Donegal

7 October 2024
strabane psni
News

PSNI confirm murder investigation is underway following Strabane death

7 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Creeslough tragedy deserve answers – Justice Minister

7 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water mains repairs affecting supplies in parts of South Donegal

7 October 2024
strabane psni
News

PSNI confirm murder investigation is underway following Strabane death

7 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families of Creeslough tragedy deserve answers – Justice Minister

7 October 2024
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Donegal leads in Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme

7 October 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Public asked for patience as PSNI deal with a ‘serious incident’ in Ballymagorry

7 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube