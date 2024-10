A West Tyrone MLA has asked the public to be patient with local authorities as they deal with a very serious incident in the village of Ballymagorry.

The A5 was closed this morning and remains so, with diversions at Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry, and Woodend Road, Strabane.

MLA Daniel McCrossan shared that the closure will take time and has urged road users to seek alternative routes.