Trial of Danielle McLaughlin faces yet another setback

The mother of a Donegal woman who was raped and murdered in India in 2017 has expressed her frustration over yet another delay in the trial.

Andrea Brannigan was informed in September that the trial was expected to conclude within ten days from now.

However, the proceedings have once again been postponed.

Her daughter, Danielle McLaughlin, a native of Buncrana, was tragically killed in Goa just a month after her 28th birthday.

Vikat Bhaghat was arrested and charged shortly after Danielle’s body was discovered. However, his trial has faced numerous delays and adjournments since then.