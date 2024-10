A 24 year old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Kyle McDermott.

Mr. McDermott, originally from Donegal, was living in Ballymagorry.

He died in the early hours of yesterday morning following an altercation outside Strabane.

The man who was charged is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.