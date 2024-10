Gardaí are investigating the theft of material from a new build house in Dromore, Letterkenny last month.

Gardai say at some point between September 1st & September 28th, the site in the area of Dromore Lower was entered and items were stolen.

They included forty 16mm metal rebar poles and eight 8 by 4 mesh sheets of steel (A393 mesh). Should anybody come across these items for sale on a second hand basis or has any information, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.