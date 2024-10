A white PS5 console and a sum of cash were stolen during a burglary at an address on Church Street in Strabane.

It occurred between 2PM on Sunday afternoon last and 9AM the following morning.

The perpetrators entered the property by damaging a door and it is reported that the property was ransacked.

Police are investigating the incident and appealing to the public for any information, including the sale of a PlayStation matching this description under suspicious circumstances.