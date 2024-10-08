Car windows smashed in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for information after a criminal damage incident in Carndonagh in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

The front and rear windscreens, and both passenger side windows were smashed on a car that was parked on Moville Road between approx. 1.30am and 3am.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash cam between those times to make the footage available to them.

If anybody can assist with relevant information, they’re asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.