A derelict house in the vicinity of Ardeevin, Donegal Town has been broken into at some point over between Saturday September 14th and Friday last, October 4th.

Gardai say a number of windows were smashed and the interior was ransacked.

Nothing was stolen from the property. We appeal to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between those dates to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.